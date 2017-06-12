Spain’s Valencia Recognizes Armenian Genocide

MADRID—The City Council of Valencia on Friday approved a measure to recognize the Armenian Genocide, reported Armenia’s Embassy in Spain.

The groups represented in the City Council, Compromís, València en Comú and Socialista voted in favor of the motion presented by the “Ararat” Armenian Association on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, thus condemning the first genocide of the 20th century and calling on the Valencian Courts, the Government of Spain and Turkey to follow suit.