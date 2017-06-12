Artsakh President Visits Mataghis, Holds Town Hall

MATAGHIS, Artsakh—Artsakh President Bako Sahakian on Saturday visited the Martakert region where he held a meeting with community representatives of Mataghis, a town neighboring Talish, which was the epicenter of Azerbaijani attacks during last year’s April War.

In meeting with resident, Sahakian became acquainted with the challenges facing the population there, gave corresponding instructions for resolving the issues.

Later, at the Martakert regional center Sahakian convened a consultation with the representatives of regional administration and a number of organizations.

Head of the regional administration Vladik Khachatryan and other officials delivered reports and speeches on socio-economic development of the region, existing issues and future programs.

Sahakian said that various strategic programs would be implemented in the Martakert region and gave corresponding instructions for proper implementation of the activities.

Last week it was announced that plans to produce caviar were underway.