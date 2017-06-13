Armenia Test-Launches Yerevan-Zvartonts Shuttles

YEREVAN—Beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, shuttles from near Republic Square to the Zvartnots International Airport will be available in a pilot project launched by the Ministry of Transportation, Communications and Information Technologies.
The shuttle buses, which will be air-conditioned, will operate every hour for 24 hours at a cost of 300 drams.
