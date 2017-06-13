Armenian Sign Language App Wins International Contest

YEREVAN (Arka)—An application called Armenian Sign Language, created by One Step Ahead by a team of female high school students, won Technovation Challenge international competition in the education category, the press service of the Association of Employers of Information and Communication Technology reported.

In August the team will travel to the United States to take part in the International summit and receive the prize.

Two teams from Armenia took part in the international competition that attracted 99 teams from 27 countries.

One Step Ahead, comprised of 18-year-old schoolgirls from 10 Armenian schools, had 12 months to create a mobile applications to solve a problem of their community.

The Technovation Armenia program was implemented by the National Institute of Education and the Women and the Information Society NGO with the assistance of the UN Office in Armenia, the American University in Armenia, the Association of Employers of Information and Communication Technology Employers, Synopsys Armenia, Unicomp and the Enterprise Incubator Foundation. –