State Legislature Approves $3 Million For Armenian American Museum

SACRAMENTO—The California State Legislature voted Thursday to pass the 2017-2018 state budget with $3 million in new funding dedicated for the Armenian American Museum. The new funding is in addition to the previously approved $1 million for the project, bringing the State’s total commitment for the Museum to $4 million.

“We are honored to have the continued commitment, partnership, and support of the State Legislature for the Armenian American Museum and what is going to be a historic cultural and educational center that will make all Californians proud,” stated Museum Governing Board Co-Chair Archbishop Hovnan Derderian.

In May, Senator Anthony J. Portantino, with the support of Senate Pro Tem Kevin de León and Budget Subcommittee Chair Richard Roth, invited Armenian American Museum officials to present the project to the Senate Budget Subcommittee in Sacramento. The Senate Budget Subcommittee voted to approve Portantino’s request and the Budget Conference Committee adopted the Senate’s recommendation in the 2017-2018 state budget proposal, leading to today’s vote by the State Legislature.

“We are grateful to Senator Anthony J. Portantino for championing the funding request, Senate Pro Tem Kevin de León and Budget Subcommittee Chair Richard Roth for making it a Senate priority, and all of the State legislators who voted for the budget,” stated Museum Governing Board Co-Chair Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian.

The 2017-2018 state budget now heads to Governor Brown’s desk for signature.

The Armenian American Museum continues to work closely with City of Glendale officials on the developing project’s concept design, traffic, parking, economic, and environmental studies in preparation for the upcoming ground lease agreement consideration by the Glendale City Council.

The Armenian American Museum is a developing project in Glendale, CA, with a mission to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. When completed, it will serve as a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

The governing board of the Armenian American Museum consists of representatives from the following ten Armenian American institutions and organizations: Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Armenian General Benevolent Union – Western District, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Relief Society – Western USA, Nor Or Charitable Foundation, Nor Serount Cultural Association, Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.