ARS Javakhk Fund’s Student Coin Bank Drive Raises Over $17,000

GLENDALE—Through the efforts of Armenian Relief Society, one-day and Armenian schools and students throughout the western region, the ARS Javakhk Fund’s 2017 coin bank drive raised over $17,000 in support of programs and youth centers in Javakhk.

Annually, the ARS Javakhk Fund organizes various fundraising and educational projects and activities in an effort to familiarize local communities with the region of Javakhk and the needs of Armenians in the region.

Following the theme of “Supporting Javakhk is Our Duty,” students and families enthusiastically participated in this year’s coin bank drive, whereby school-age children became engaged with supporting the Armenian-populated region of Javakhk.

“The ARS Javakhk Fund has assumed the responsibility of sponsoring three youth centers, which help strengthen the national identity of Armenians in Javakhk and the youth, in particular. These centers draw together Armenians in the region and provide them with a social, cultural, and educational atmosphere. On behalf of the ARS Javakhk Fund, we extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to donors in support of this cause, including our young students,” stated Lena Bozoyan, ARS Javakhk Fund Chairperson.

The ARS Javakhk Fund’s 2017 coin bank drive saw the participation of the following schools:

• Tufenkian Preschool

• Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School

• ARS Marie Postoyan Preschool

• Armenian Mesrobian School

• Krouzian-Zekarian-Vasbouragan Armenian School

• Chamlian Armenian School

• Ari Guiragos Minassian School

• Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Armenian School

• Holy Martyrs Marie Cabayan Elementary School

• ARS Ashkhen Pilavjian Preschool

• ARS Sevan Chapter Saturday School

• ARS Sepan Chapter Saturday School

• ARS Hollywood Mayr Chapter Saturday School

• ARS Lori Chapter Irene Boodakian Saturday School

• ARS Sosse Chapter One-Day School

• ARS Anahid Chapter Saturday School

• ARS Araz Chapter Saturday School

• ARS Talin Chapter Saturday School

• ARS Nairy Chapter Saturday School

• ARS Meghry Chapter Saturday School

• ARS Karni Chapter Saturday School