Stepanakert To Host Air Fest

Stepanakert will host an air fest on June 17. The event has been initiated by the Artsakh Ministry of Economy and the Yell extreme Park company.

Paragliders, an air balloon and a plane will simultaneously take off from Stepanakert Airport, coordinator of tourism programs at the Artsakh Ministry of Economy Artak Grigoryan told Artsakhpress.

“The initiative aims to develop event tourism and raise awareness about light aviation,” Artak Grigoryan said.

The event will be followed by concerts at the Airport.