Artsakh Rep. to US Takes Part in HALO Trust Event

BOSTON—On June 10, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the US Robert Avetisyan participated in a fund-raising event aimed at financing the HALO Trust, which implements mine-clearance activities in Artsakh. The fund-raising was organized and sponsored by Armenian benefactor, former Chairman of the U.S. East Coast Affiliate of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Raffi Festekchian.

In his speech, Avetisyan expressed gratitude to all the participants, highlighting their contribution to clearing the Artsakh territory of mines and other expolsive remnants of war.

The event was attended by representatives of The HALO Trust organization, led by Executive Director James Cowan, and around 130 members of the Armenian community of Boston.