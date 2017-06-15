Moscow Says Compromise Should Not be Detrimental to People of Artsakh

MOSCOW (Panorama.am)—A compromise solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should not come to the detriment of the people of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and, certainly, nor for the people living in Artsakh, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated at a press briefing on Thursday.

According to the readout of the briefing published by the foreign ministry website, Zakharoiva noted, the official sides to the Karabakh conflict have own approaches to the settlement.

“The resolution of such conflicts implies search of compromises, meaning to help bring the positions of the conflicting parties closer, no matter how diametrically opposed they are,” Zakharova noted, adding international diplomacy is designed to provide solutions to seemingly unsolvable conflicts.

“We share the view that the [settlement] process requires moving forward which is why we have activated our interactions, taking place in different formats,” said the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson, adding that Russia does its utmost to find a compromise:

“The quicker a resolution is found, the better it will be,” Zakharova added.