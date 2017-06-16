3 Artsakh Soldiers Killed by Azerbaijani Fire

STEPANAKERT—Following yet another breach of the cease fire by Azerbaijan, three soldiers were killed on Friday according to Artsakh’s defense ministry.

Arayik Matinyan (b. 1997), Vigen Petrosyan (b. 1997), and Vardan Sargsyan (b. 1997) were after Azerbaijani forces attacked the border position at around 6:05 p.m. local time, reportedly using AGS-17 automatic grenade launchers in the direction of an Artsakh Army military unit.

The Defense Ministry has launched an investigation and expressed condolences to the families of the newest fallen soldiers.