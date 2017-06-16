Levon Aronian Wins 2017 Norway Chess Tournament

STANVAGER, Norway—After a week-long winning streak, Armenia’s grandmaster Levon Aronian emerged as the overall winner of the 2017 Norway Chess tournament.

Aronian played a draw with Wesley So of Wales in the last 9th Round and became the sole leader of the tournament.

Hikaru Nakamura, who was following Aronian in the second place after Round 8, lost to Fabiano Caruana in the last round.