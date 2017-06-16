ARS Awards Scholarships to Deserving High School Graduates

GLENDALE—On Saturday, June 10, the ARS of Western USA, Regional Executive held its annual Outstanding High School Graduates’ Awards Ceremony at the Glendale Youth Center. 32 deserving high school graduates from Armenian and public schools were recognized in the presence of their families, school representatives, and ARS members.

Selected by local ARS chapters based on their academic excellence and record of service to the community, the ARS Regional Executive awarded the scholarship recipients with certificates and chapter executive members provided students with their $500 monetary awards.

ARS Regional Executive Board Chairperson Rebecca Berberian delivered welcoming remarks and stated, “According to our organization’s mission, the ARS strongly encourages the Armenian youth to pursue higher education. In line with that goal, the ARS has awarded thousands of scholarships to Armenian students each year for nearly 100 years. A few noteworthy recipients of these scholarships have included Aram Haigaz and Moushegh Ishkhan, who would become renowned Armenian poets and writers. To the 32 students receiving scholarships today, you will join their legacy, as you too, have earned these awards based on your achievements.”

She encouraged students to explore activities of the ARS and give back to the organization through volunteer work. Berberian recognized parents and families for their unwavering support and encouragement of their children, as well as ARS chapters for their endless efforts in helping secure these scholarships.

Students and guests then viewed a video covering the wide-ranging humanitarian programs of the ARS. Following the video, former recipients of ARS scholarships delivered remarks, including Caroon Alrayes, who graduated from California State University, Northridge with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2015, currently works in the marketing industry and volunteers on the ARS Public Relations Committee, and Christian Bedoyan, who graduated Cum Laude from California State University, Los Angeles with a Bachelor of Science Degree in May 2017 and has since started his career in banking.

Alrayes explained that since receiving an ARS scholarship, she has remained an active member of the Armenian community. She has volunteered as a teacher’s aide at an ARS Saturday School, an intern for ANC Glendale, and most recently a committee member for ARS Public Relations. “It’s a necessity to give back to a worthy cause that you are passionate about…As long as you have a wanting and a willing to help, you should be out there helping,” Alrayes affirmed.

Bedoyan discussed his professional background and explained the importance of finding a balance between academics and work. He advised students to select a major of study as they enter undergraduate programs, work hard, make smart decisions, and be involved in the Armenian community as much as possible.

The 2017 ARS Outstanding High School Graduate Scholarship Recipients included:

ARS San Fernando Valley Anahid Chapter

• Ara Gary Azatian – Reseda High School

• Seda Marinka Davtyan – Taft Charter High School

ARS Montebello Ani Chapter

• David Khachatryan – Armenian Mesrobian School

ARS South Bay Arax Chapter

• Claire Boghossian – Palos Verdes Peninsula High School

ARS Burbank Araz Chapter

• Arvin Khachikian – Burbank High School

• Gevorg Mailyan – Burbank High School

ARS Los Angeles Maro Chapter

• Eva Mooradian – Armenian Mesrobian School

• Daniela Semerjian – Ferrahian High School

ARS North Hollywood Meghry Chapter

• Lila Boudouzian – Cesar Chavez Learning Academies

ARS Hollywood Mayr Chapter

• Arutyun Demirchyan – John Marshall High School

ARS Montebello Nairy Chapter

• Alex Manougian – Armenian Mesrobian School

• Christine Mounkijanian – Montebello High School

• Taleen Harboyan – Schurr High School

ARS Glendale Sepan Chapter

• Vahe Akopyan – Herbert Hoover High School

• Roney Samson Safiani – Herbert Hoover High School

• Mrrik Noubarentz – Herbert Hoover High School

• Anna Babakhanians – Glendale High School

• Michael Manouk Barghoutian – Glendale High School

• Tiffany Victoria Bartamian – Glendale High School

ARS Pasadena Sosse Chapter

• Jonathan Minassian – Maranatha High School

• Zepyoor Ohanian – Marshall Fundamental Secondary School

• Galo Gaelle Wartoukian – Marshall Fundamental Secondary School

ARS Orange County Sevan Chapter

• Gregory Mikhanjian – Irvine High School

ARS La Crescenta Talin Cahpter

• Arvin Sarkissian – Clark Magnet High School

• Arin Sarkissian – Crescenta Valley High School

• Arman Khachatryan – Verdugo Hills High School

Distant chapters of the ARS also awarded scholarships for this academic year to high school graduates in their local communities, as follows:

• ARS Phoenix Ararat Chapter – Kirk Korsikian, Tatyana Ekmekjian, and Edwin Zargaryan

• ARS Fresno Sophia Chapter – Sarkis Bouladian and Nareg Khachigian

• ARS Fresno Mayr Chapter – Adrine Simone Tokatlian and Tiffany Tufenkjian