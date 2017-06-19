17-Year-Old Haik Martirosyan To Be Given Grandmaster Title

YEREVAN (Panorama.am0—The junior Armenian chess players registered impressive results at the European Individual Chess Championship 2017 held at Minsk, Belarus.

“Haik Martirosyan, Aram Hakobyan, Artur Davtyan and Arman Mikaelyan played in grandmaster fashion. It is quite a great achievement to fulfill that sature at such a young age,” Mikayel Andreasyan, General Secretary of the Chess Federation of Armenia, said at a press conference on Monday.

Seventeen-year-old Haik Martirosyan will be granted the Grandmaster title in October, said Andreasyan who added that before Haik, 15-year-old Samvel Ter-Sahakyan was the only young Armenian chess player to receive the grandmaster title.

“When I have a good start at a tournament, I achieve good results at the end of it,” Martirosyan said, adding that he has played all the games confidently.