‘We Respond to Barbarism With Our Unity,’ Says Artsakh President

TALISH, Artsakh Republic—Artsakh President Bako Sahakian visited the village of Talish in the Martakert region on Friday to dedicate a monument of the revival of that area, which was brutally hit by Azerbaijani forces during the 2016 April War.

“Such a monument is a message to the world that our will is unbending, faith toward our own strength is steadfast, and our optimism cannot be exhaused. We respond to barbarism by our unity, our potential to live, create and build,” said Sahakian at the ceremony, which also coincided with an announcement that three Artsakh soldiers were killed in two days by Azerbaijani forces.

The President expressed his gratitude to the initiators of project, noting that the monument had a special meaning “reflecting our nation unwavering will and determination to restore this are to its former glory and make it prosperous again.

Sahakian emphasized that the restoration of Talish was strategic priority for the government of Artsakh and pledged that it will “come life unconditionally.”

During the ceremony Sahakian presented high state awards to a group of freedom-fighters of the Sisian squad.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan and other officials were present at the event.