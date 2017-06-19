4 Armenians Elected to French Parliament

PARIS—Danielle Cazarian, Nadia Essayan, Guillaume Kasbarian, and Jacques Marilossian, all representing French President Emmanuel Macron’s La République en Marche (LREM) party were elected to France’s National Assembly on Saturday.

Macron’s party won 308 seats with 43 percent of the vote.

The Coordination Council of Armenian Organization in France (CCAF) officially endorsed Macron on April 27, ahead of his run-off election against Marine Le Pen of the French National Front (FN) party. On April 24, Macron visited Paris’ Armenian Genocide memorial to 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and told reporters that the memory of the victims “must be fully recognized.”

Pascal Chamassian, a fifth French-Armenian candidate (LREM) was defeated by the pro-Armenian Valérie Boyer who has been an outspoken supporter of Armenian issues in the French legislature, more recently as the author of a bill criminalizing the denial of the Armenian Genocide.