Uruguay’s Human Rights Body Expresses Concern Over Azerbaijan Blacklist

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (Agencia Prensa Armenia)—The National Institution of Human Rights (INDDHH) of Uruguay sent a letter to the Uruguayan Chancellor Rodolfo Nin Novoa expressing “concern” over the decision of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan to blacklist Dr. Oscar Lopez Goldaracena after his work as monitor in the last constitutional referendum in Artsakh.

“The INDDHH expresses its concern about the effects that this resolution of the Azerbaijani government may generate on the rights of Dr. Oscar López Goldaracena, especially in the area of freedom of expression and freedom of transit, and requests the Secretary of State to carry out the relevant steps to ensure the immediate cessation of the violation of the mentioned rights of said Uruguayan citizen,” said the letter.

In May, Uruguayan human rights lawyer Oscar Lopez Goldaracena denounced Azerbaijan for adding him to his “blacklist”, after Prensa Armenia agency reported that the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry added him and other deputies and authorities of Bolivia to the country’s blacklist, after they officiated as international observers during the constitutional referendum in Artsakh.

Goldaracena said that Nagorno Karabakh is “a country of Armenian population, independent for 25 years by history and by decision of its people; A democratic, republican country, with an institutional framework in rights, with Ombudsman and mechanisms of direct democracy that really work.”

The National Institution of Human Rights is an autonomous state body that works under the legislative branch and is committed to the defense, promotion and protection in all its extension of human rights recognized by the Constitution and the international community.