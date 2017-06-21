Rep. Rohrabacher Calls Erdogan a ‘Tyrant and Radical Islamist’

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – The Armenian National Committee of America – Orange County Chapter (ANCA-OC) commended Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) for his principled leadership in calling national attention and securing broad bi-partisan condemnation of the May 16th brutal beating of peaceful protesters by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security forces in Washington.

During a June 16 meeting, Rep. Rohrabacher, who serves as Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia and Emerging Threats, told ANCA-OC members that, “The government of Turkey is proving itself to be not just a threat to Armenians, but a threat to freedom loving people everywhere. President Erdogan is a tyrant and radical Islamist. It’s time for the United States to give serious consideration to adjusting our priorities and alliances in that part of the world.”

Immediately after the attack on protesters, ordered by Turkish President Erdogan and carried out just feet in front of him, Rep. Rohrabacher held public hearings, inviting representatives of the Kurdish, Yezidi and Armenian communities to share their eye-witness accounts of the assault. ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian, whose video footage of the attacks was shown by major media outlets throughout the world, offered powerful testimony during the hearing.

During the House Foreign Affairs Committee consideration of H.Res.354, condemning the Turkish attacks and calling for perpetrators to be brought to justice, Congressman Rohrabacher was adamant. “He [Erdogan] is not welcome in this country if he is going to think that he can attack Americans for expressing their opposition to his policies.”