Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan Becomes World Junior Weightlifting Champion

TOKYO—Simon Martirosyan, who won a silver medal last year at the Rio Olympic Games, became the world junior weightlifting champion Friday when he won the men’s over 105 kilograms snatch and clean and jerk events to claim to overall title on the final day of the International Weightlifting Federation Junior World Championships.

Martirosyan lifted 191 in the snatch and 235 in the clean and jerk in the +105 kg weight category.

Two other Armenian athletes Sona Poghosyan (70 kg) and Samvel Gasparyan (105 kg) won bronze medals.

Born on Feb. 17, 1997 in Haykashen , Martirosyan became Armenia’s first medal winner at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, after winning a silver in men’s 105 kg weightlifting .

Martirosyan has previously won a gold medal at the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics and a bronze medal in the 2016 European Weightlifting Championships.