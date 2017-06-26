Germany Tells Erdogan Bodyguards to Stay Away from G-20 Summit

BERLIN—As German officials are preparing to host the next summit of the Group of 20—G-20—in Hamburg in July, the government has warned that Turkish President’s bodyguards who were involved in violent clashes with protesters last month in Washington would not be welcome in Germany.

Those warnings were then repeated to Bundestag members in closed-door meetings, reported the Die Welt daily.

The Turkish Embassy in Berlin has sent the foreign ministry a list of 50 people who are to accompany Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Hamburg and the list reportedly includes several agents who were involved in the incident in Washington last month, reported the local daily Hamburger Abendblatt.

Earlier this month, the Washington Police issued arrest warrants for 14 Turkish nationals, among them members of Erdogan’s security detail who violently beat peaceful protesters in front of the Turkish Ambassador’s resident in DC.

The German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) said earlier that foreign powers did not hold sovereign powers in the country, saying “foreign colleagues only have the right to self-defense.”

Hamburg Senator Andy Grote told Die Welt: “On our streets, only the Hamburg police have a say – and no one else. This includes foreign security forces.”