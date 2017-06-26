Armenia Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Air Force

An air show was staged to mark the 25th anniversary of Armenia's Air Force

YEREVAN—An impressive air show and military parade were held on Monday at Erebuni Airport to mark the 25th anniversary of Armenia’s Air Force, which showcased the country’s aviation capabilities at the show featuring combat aircraft, helicopters and Mig-29 jet fighters. Military pilots demonstrated complex aerobatic stunts.

Speaking at the event, Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan emphasized that “military aviation is a source of pride for the Armenian Armed Forces, as well as a symbol of the protection of its borders and the power of the army.”

“Any such holiday is a good occasion to look back and reassess the path of the Armenian aviation, which was formed in the difficult days of war, value its achievements and set new goals for its future success,” Sargsyan said.

Joining Sargsyan were Chief of the GS Air Force Department, Lieutenant-General Stepan Galstyan, as well as Gagik Bezhanyan, cadet of Armenak Khanperyants Military Aviation University, who delivered remarks and extended congratulations on the occasion.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Movses Hakobyan, as well as other deputy ministers, generals, senior and mid-level military officers and numerous guests attended the celebration.

Following the military parade, the Armenian Air Force held flight demonstrations, launched by Mi-8 military transport helicopter, waving the Armenian flag up in the air. Subsequently, a quarter of Mi-24 helicopters went on display. An L-39 aircraft quartet showcased flights, receiving enthusiastic response from the audience.

The parachutists closed the air show, displaying a number of tricks in the air waving the state and air force flags.

At the conclusion of the parade, Defense Minister Sargsyan presented awards to servicemen of Armenia’s Air Force.