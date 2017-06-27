Chirinian To Replace Demirdjian As EAFJD Communication Officer

BRUSSELS—The European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) announced that its Communication & Public Relations officer Bedo Demirdjian will be leaving his post on June 30 to return to Lebanon with his familyy.
Demirdjian became a permanent EAFJD staff member in October 2010 and the assignments entrusted to him were performed by a strong conscience, dedicated manner and with high competence.
As of July 1,. Harout Chirinian will take over the position of EAFJD Communication & Public Relations, Chirianian graduated from Lebanon’s Armenian Catholic Mesrobian High School, obtained his degree in Economics and Management from Université Paris-Est Créteil Val de Marne (UPEC). He received his Master degree in Sport Management, from Paris’ AMOS University.
Chirinian has been an active member in the Armenian community in France; he has been entrusted the chairmanship of ‘Nor Serount’ Armenian Youth Federation of France. He is a member of Armenian Revolutionary Federation’s Youth’s foreign relations committee.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.