Chirinian To Replace Demirdjian As EAFJD Communication Officer

BRUSSELS—The European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) announced that its Communication & Public Relations officer Bedo Demirdjian will be leaving his post on June 30 to return to Lebanon with his familyy.

Demirdjian became a permanent EAFJD staff member in October 2010 and the assignments entrusted to him were performed by a strong conscience, dedicated manner and with high competence.

As of July 1,. Harout Chirinian will take over the position of EAFJD Communication & Public Relations, Chirianian graduated from Lebanon’s Armenian Catholic Mesrobian High School, obtained his degree in Economics and Management from Université Paris-Est Créteil Val de Marne (UPEC). He received his Master degree in Sport Management, from Paris’ AMOS University.

Chirinian has been an active member in the Armenian community in France; he has been entrusted the chairmanship of ‘Nor Serount’ Armenian Youth Federation of France. He is a member of Armenian Revolutionary Federation’s Youth’s foreign relations committee.