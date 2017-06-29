ARPA Institute To Mark 25th Anniversary With Conference, Banquet

ARPA, Analysis, Research & Planning for Armenia, Institute is celebrating its 25th anniversary through creating a forum for professionals in the fields of Research and Development, Technology, Economics, Political Science, Health, Education, and Law. The participants will examine strategies for Armenia’s long-term, sustainable economic development, provide opportunities for Armenians in Diaspora, in general, and California in particular, be part of the process, and become the bridge of building strong partnerships in technology, education, entrepreneurship and innovation between U.S. and Armenia.

The all-day conference on July 15, 2017, is free for all participants. The presenters include Dr. Yervant Zorian, President Synopsys Armenia & Chief Architect (keynote speaker); Dr. King Banaian, School of Public Affairs, St. Cloud State University; Dr. David Joulfaian, Georgetown University; Dr. Tatoul Manasserian, Founder Research Center “Alternative;” Dr. Razmig Shirinian, College of the Canyons; Dr. Hratch Tchilingirian, University of Oxford; Dr. Irina Ghaplanyan, American University of Armenia and discussants; Dr. Carla Garabedian, London School of Economics; Dr. Ara Khanjian, Ventura College; Mr. Mark Chenian, Lecturer; Esq. Edgar Martirosyan, Principal. & Managing Counsel.

ARPA’s current projects in Armenia include Invention competitions, Distance Learning Programs, a DNA Center of Excellence, Energy Efficiency Lab in National Polytechnic University of Armenia, Nano-Technology Research Center, Water Irrigation Pipeline Repair, and a variety of related monthly lectures and seminars both in Armenia and Los Angeles.

The full-day conference will be followed by a Banquet, a fundraising event. All the proceeds from the evening will go to support jump start the Nanotechnology Research Center and industry in Armenia. The list of the guests at the Banquet will include prominent personalities, recognized community leaders and public servants including Western Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian; Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian; Father Andon Noradoungian; Reverend Berj Janbazian; Zaven Akian, Benefactor; Sergei Sarkisov, Counsel General of Armenia to Los Angeles; Dr. Armen Der Kiureghian, President of American University of Armenia; Dr. Mihran Aghbabian, President Emeritus of American University of Armenia; Vartan Gharpetian, Mayor of Glendale; Dr. Carla Garabedian, Filmmaker, Director, Writer and Broadcaster.

The full-day conference is open to the public and admission is free. The conference will take place on Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Glendale Civic Auditorium, followed by the 25th anninversary banquet at 7 p.m. Registration for the conference and tickets for the banquet are available on arpainstitute.org.

ARPA Institute (Analysis Research & Planning for Armenia) is a non-profit tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) and was founded in 1992 in Los Angeles, California. ARPA promotes international cooperation and understanding for the Republic of Armenia through the provision of consulting, analysis, research and planning services in various fields. ARPA experts have served as consultants to public organizations and the government of Armenia in matters pertaining to education, economy, energy, transportation system, industry, Armenia-Diaspora relations, etc.. management of the ARPA Institute is carried out by a 15 member Board of Directors, while membership is drawn from professionals with expertise in different fields, including specialists in economics, political science, health, education, law, industry and technology.

During the early years of its founding members worked with several Ministries of Armenia to help address numerous issues related to areas ranging from transportation and traffic control to energy, the economy and the new constitution. ARPA helped organize the first energy conference held in Yerevan, Armenia in November 1992 where the major decision to re-start the Medzamor Nuclear Power Plant was taken. Our engineers, led by Harold DeMirdjian, worked with the Ministry of Energy to help resolve energy related issues. Our economists consulted with the Ministry of Finance and some members critiqued the Constitution in its early development.

ARPA established the “Sarko Tilkian” Blood Bank in Yerevan in 1998, and helped establish the Gyumri blood bank through Global Healing International more recently. The ARPA Health Education & Lifestyle Program (HELP) has taught more than 30,000 students in Armenia and Artsakh about the health risks of smoking, alcohol and drug abuse, and the health benefits of a good diet and exercise, among others. This program was adopted by the Ministry of Education and Science and is now taught in the ninth grades of all the public schools in Armenia.

One of the missions of the ARPA Institute is to build capacity for innovation by nurturing remarkable university students in Armenia to develop and explore their genius in science, technology, medicine, agriculture, communications, software, physics, chemistry, biology, genetics, or any other field. Armenia and the world urgently need the talents of applied scientists and engineers to drive innovation, enhance competitiveness and help solve critical problems. The ARPA Institute tries to identify young inventors in Armenia and change the mindset, to promote the innovative spirit from an early stage. ARPA encourages these outstanding young people to innovate in collaboration with leading professors in various fields, through its annual “Invention Competition”