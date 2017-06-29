Funeral Notice: Hagop Vahe Jazmadarian

Hagop Vahe Jazmadarian
Born on January 25, 1959, in Cairo, Egypt
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, son,
brother and relative Hagop Vahe Jazmadarian, which took place on Tuesday, June 27
2017.
Funeral services will be held on Monday July 3, 2017 at 9 a.m., at Old North Church, in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Cemetery.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Nina Jazmadarian
Daughter, Laura Jazmadarian
Parents, Vahe and Sirvart Jazmadarian (France)
Sister, Corine and Hans Stech and daughter, Grace (Dubai)
Mother-in-law, Alice Topjian
Sister-in-law, Sossi and Gigo Bilanjian and family
Harout Nazarian and Family
And the entire Jazmadarian, Topjian, Bilanjian, Nazarian, Demlakian, Missirlian, Kouchayan, Kazandjian, Tutundjian, Keverian families and friends
Following the service, a memorial luncheon will be held at AGBU Glendale-Pasadena Chapter, 2495 E. Mountain St., Pasadena, CA 91104
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AGBU Glendale-Pasadena Scouts Chapter, Hagop Jazmadarian Fund.
