Funeral Notice: Hagop Vahe Jazmadarian

Hagop Vahe Jazmadarian

Born on January 25, 1959, in Cairo, Egypt

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, son,

brother and relative Hagop Vahe Jazmadarian, which took place on Tuesday, June 27

2017.

Funeral services will be held on Monday July 3, 2017 at 9 a.m., at Old North Church, in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Cemetery.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Nina Jazmadarian

Daughter, Laura Jazmadarian

Parents, Vahe and Sirvart Jazmadarian (France)

Sister, Corine and Hans Stech and daughter, Grace (Dubai)

Mother-in-law, Alice Topjian

Sister-in-law, Sossi and Gigo Bilanjian and family

Harout Nazarian and Family

And the entire Jazmadarian, Topjian, Bilanjian, Nazarian, Demlakian, Missirlian, Kouchayan, Kazandjian, Tutundjian, Keverian families and friends

Following the service, a memorial luncheon will be held at AGBU Glendale-Pasadena Chapter, 2495 E. Mountain St., Pasadena, CA 91104

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AGBU Glendale-Pasadena Scouts Chapter, Hagop Jazmadarian Fund.