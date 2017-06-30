AFFMA Industry Mixer Highlights Local Artists In Lead-Up Arpa International Film Festival

A scene from the AFFMA industry mixer Sonia Keshishian, Sylvia Minassian, Maral Kazazian Kristina Nicols and Ken Davitian Lisa Boyadjian, Ken Davitian, Haig Boyadjian Alejandro Siranosian, Sonia Keshishian, Saro Chalian, Ari Chalian, Maral Kazazian Adrian Dilanian and Helga Sarkis

GLENDALE—Arpa Foundation for Film, Music & Art (AFFMA) kicked off its 20th anniversary celebrations with a fabulous mixer held at Phoenicia Restaurant in Glendale on June 22. The event brought together over 100 influencers, entertainers, and supporters of AFFMA and the arts. This year’s mixer provided a platform for local artists, photographers, jewelry designers and artisans. Proceeds from the exhibited pieces went toward AFFMA’s special fund in support of up and coming filmmakers. Featured artists included Helga Sarkis, Yercan Telli, Adrian Dilanian and Don Hannah. Among the evening’s special guests were Ken Davitian and Alejandro Siranosian.

AFFMA is gearing up for its 20th Annual Arpa International Film Festival being held at the landmark Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood from November 3-5. The weekend spectacular will also feature a special gala evening at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in celebration of AFFMA’s invaluable achievements over the past two decades. Arpa International Festival is one of the longest running independent film festivals in Los Angeles, solidifying its place in Hollywood as one of the leading outlets for international cinema.

This year’s 20th anniversary screenings will continue to explore socially relevant themes such as diaspora, war, genocide, dual identity, exile and multiculturalism. The diverse tapestry of inspiring films to be featured from around the world, will continue to focus on further developing cultural understanding and global empathy, while inspiring our local and worldwide community to connect and advance progressive cinematic art.

Since its inception in 1995, AFFMA has supported a spectrum of artists including writers, photographers, filmmakers, dancers, designers, actors and musicians. Throughout the years, AFFMA’s networking events, concerts, art exhibits, book signings, fashion shows, talent shows, musical performances, lectures, forums, comedy nights, special screenings, private premiers, and most significantly its signature event, the Arpa International Film Festival, have provided artists with a solid platform to showcase their work.

Last year’s festival award recipients included French actor Dominique Pinon (Lifetime Achievement Award), singer/poet/songwriter/artist/composer/activist Serj Tankian (Career Achievement Award), award-winning director Albert Kodagolian (Breakthrough Artist Award), and Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Bared Maronian (Armin T. Wegner Humanitarian Award).

Calls for films for this year’s festival have been announced and details can be found at arpafilmfestival.com. An exciting lineup of films, as well as awardees will be announced soon. Please contact Haig Boyadjian at haig@arpafilmfestival.com to learn about sponsorship opportunities for the 20th Annual Arpa International Film Festival, as well other ways to get involved.

Arpa Foundation for Film, Music and Art (AFFMA) is a non-profit 501 (3) (c) organization. To date, AFFMA has awarded over 150 individuals with grants in support of their creative endeavors. Through its Arpa International Film Festival, AFFMA has recognized industry legends, with Lifetime Achievement, Career Achievement, Humanitarian and Breakthrough Artist Awards. Arpa International Film Festival takes great pride in working toward recognizing the diverse tapestry of international talent and presenting it to an appreciative audience. We place a strong emphasis on filmmakers’ unique artistic vision, cultural diversity and social understanding.