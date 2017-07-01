Funeral Notice: Joseph Momjian

Joseph Momjian
Born on June 1, 1935, in Beirut, Lebanon
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, relative, and friend Joseph Momjian, which took place on June 24, 2017, following a long battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 5th, 2017 at 12:30 p.m., at the Church of the Hills at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills, CA.
He is survived by his:
Widow, Arek Momjian
Son, Viken and Lusine Momjian and family
Daughter, Nina and Daniel Kedersha and family
Brother-in-law, Anto and Houri Kassabian
Nephew, Armen and Armine Kassabian and family
Niece, Sandy and Jon McNutt and family
Sister-in-law, Araxy Moumjian
Nephew, Harout and Lisa Moumjian and family
Nephew, Garo and Kelly Moumjian
And the entire Momjian, Kassabian families, relatives and friends
A memorial reception will take place following the funeral services
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church (5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316) or AGBU Manoogian Demirdjian School (6844 Oakdale Ave., Canoga Park, CA 91306).
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.