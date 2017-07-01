Funeral Notice: Joseph Momjian

Joseph Momjian

Born on June 1, 1935, in Beirut, Lebanon

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, relative, and friend Joseph Momjian, which took place on June 24, 2017, following a long battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 5th, 2017 at 12:30 p.m., at the Church of the Hills at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills, CA.

He is survived by his:

Widow, Arek Momjian

Son, Viken and Lusine Momjian and family

Daughter, Nina and Daniel Kedersha and family

Brother-in-law, Anto and Houri Kassabian

Nephew, Armen and Armine Kassabian and family

Niece, Sandy and Jon McNutt and family

Sister-in-law, Araxy Moumjian

Nephew, Harout and Lisa Moumjian and family

Nephew, Garo and Kelly Moumjian

And the entire Momjian, Kassabian families, relatives and friends

A memorial reception will take place following the funeral services

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church (5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316) or AGBU Manoogian Demirdjian School (6844 Oakdale Ave., Canoga Park, CA 91306).