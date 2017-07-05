Ari Guiragos Minassian School Receives WASC Accreditation for 6 Years

SANTA ANA, Calif.—The Ari Guiragos Minassian Armenian School received its six-year accreditation by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), a world-renowned accrediting association. In a letter sent to the school on June 30, WASC noted that the school met the criterion established by the accrediting committee and was granted the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to a school.

In April of 2017, AGM was visited by the representatives of the accrediting body who spent four days observing and researching the quality of education, accountability of staff, and student achievement. The school went through the rigorous process, and was once again able to prove its gold-standard.

During the visit, WASC visiting committee chairwoman, Maura Flaherty said, “The sense of family here is profound, it’s something I’ve never seen. Your teachers are highly skilled in differentiation, scaffolding, and multi-sensory teaching. You could bottle what you do here and sell it to Harvard.”

“As the only Armenian school in Orange County, Minassian has an important responsibility to our students and community,” said Ms. Shirinian, Principal of Ari Guiragos Minassian. “This accreditation is yet another meaningful validation of the quality education and positive school environment we foster here.”

Ari Guiragos Minassian Armenian School will begin its 32nd year of instruction this August and will continue to push forward its mission of empowered minds, enriching culture and upstanding character. For more information about the school, please visit the school’s website.

Registration for the 2017-2018 academic year is still open and applications can be found on the school’s website.