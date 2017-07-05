Funeral Notice: Harmik Hacobian

Harmik Hacobian
Born on November 7, 1928, in Iran
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather,
brother and relative Harmik Hacobian, which took place on Friday, June 30th, 2017.
Funeral services will be held on Friday July 7, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA. The grave site services will be held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Tereza Hacobian
Daughter, Anahid & Arto Kazarians
Grandchildren, Anoush, Auni & Armen
Son, Ara & Armineh Hacobian
Grandchildren, Aram & Aren
Brother, Onnik Hacobian (Iran)
Cousins,
Vahik & Bella Hacobian and family
Hovik & Frida Hacobian and family
Edik Hacobian
Rouzan Langsner and family
Ina & Dr. Khachik Rechdouni and family
Lilik Demirjian and family (Canada)
Nora Hovsepian and family (Canada)
Lizik & Edmundo Lasheras (Germany)
Roland Hacopian and family
Ava Hacopian
And the entire Kazarians, Abedian, Baghdasarian, Josephbeg, Markarian and Movel families and
friends.
A memorial luncheon will be held at Vertigo Banquet Hall, 400 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School, “Harmik & Tereza Hacobian Scholarship Fund.”
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.