Funeral Notice: Harmik Hacobian

Harmik Hacobian

Born on November 7, 1928, in Iran

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather,

brother and relative Harmik Hacobian, which took place on Friday, June 30th, 2017.

Funeral services will be held on Friday July 7, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA. The grave site services will be held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Tereza Hacobian

Daughter, Anahid & Arto Kazarians

Grandchildren, Anoush, Auni & Armen

Son, Ara & Armineh Hacobian

Grandchildren, Aram & Aren

Brother, Onnik Hacobian (Iran)

Cousins,

Vahik & Bella Hacobian and family

Hovik & Frida Hacobian and family

Edik Hacobian

Rouzan Langsner and family

Ina & Dr. Khachik Rechdouni and family

Lilik Demirjian and family (Canada)

Nora Hovsepian and family (Canada)

Lizik & Edmundo Lasheras (Germany)

Roland Hacopian and family

Ava Hacopian

And the entire Kazarians, Abedian, Baghdasarian, Josephbeg, Markarian and Movel families and

friends.

A memorial luncheon will be held at Vertigo Banquet Hall, 400 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School, “Harmik & Tereza Hacobian Scholarship Fund.”