North Holywood Armenian Church to Host Annual Picnic

NORTH HOLLYWOOD—On Sunday, August 6, the Armenian Apostolic Church of North Hollywood will be hosting its annual picnic at Woodley Park in Van Nuys. The popular event, which will start at 11 a.m., has become an annual tradition. The picnic will feature Armenian barbecue, games and activities for children and entertainment for all ages, including live music performed by over a dozen Armenian singers.

One of the largest picnics of its kind in the eastern and central San Fernando Valley, more than a thousand Armenian-Americans from North Hollywood, Van Nuys, Sherman Oaks, Studio City and surrounding areas are expected to attend. The cost of admission, which includes a barbecue Lunch, is $20 for adults and $10 for children between the ages of 5 and 12. Children under 5 will be admitted for free. Parking will also be available free of charge.

“The North Hollywood Armenian Church picnic is an excellent opportunity that takes place once a year for our church parishioners and North Hollywood Armenian community. It is a festive setting to enjoy an afternoon filled with fun and fellowship with friends and family,” stated Harut Tarpinian, the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Apostolic Church of North Hollywood.

The Armenian Apostolic Church of North Hollywood, under the pastorship of the Reverend Archpriest Fr. Nareg Pehlivanian, is one of over a dozen parishes operating under the jurisdiction of the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America. Though it is a relatively new parish, it has succeeded in very little time to gather the Armenian faithful in North Hollywood in worship and service and is working diligently toward purchasing a church property of its own to call home.

The annual picnic hosted by the Armenian Apostolic Church of North Hollywood will be held in Section #1 of Woodley Park on Woodley Avenue, located between Burbank and Victory Boulevards. For more information, readers are asked to call either (818) 481-4317 or (818) 209-9236.