Russia Urges Sides to Karabakh Conflict to Resume Talks

MOSCOW—Russia called on the parties to the Karabakh conflict to “take steps to stabilize the situation and stop the bloodshed among the civilian population,” the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Zakharova told reporters Thursday.

“According to the information received from the parties to the Karabakh conflict, a new violation of the ceasefire regime was registered at the line of contact in the evening of July 4, which resulted in human losses among the peaceful population, including children,” Zakharova said.

She offered condolences to the families of the victims and added that “further bloodshed is unacceptable.”

“We urge the parties to take all measured to stabilize the situation and support the opinion of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, who stress the need to stop violence and resume negotiations,” Zakharova said.

On the evening of July 4, Azerbaijani forces launched a massive attack on Artsakh positions in Varanda, formerly Fizouli, prompting retaliation by Artsakh forces, which resulted in the human casualties on the Azerbaijani side, as well as the destruction of a military post in the village of Alkhani.