Artsakh’s Right to Self-Determination Protected by European Parliament

STRASBOURG, France—The European Parliament on Thursday approved a resolution in which Artsakh’s right to self-determination is protected. The measure is part of European body’s proposals for the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in the fall.

By a vote of 457 votes in favor, 124 against and 66 abstentions, the European Parliament approved the proposals, which address human rights, international security, as well as a number of issues regarding existing conflicts.

Of course Azerbaijan attempted to influence the effort by proposing unacceptable amendments, which highlighted the principles of territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders, completely ignoring the principle of peoples’ equal rights and self-determination as it relates to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Baku’s efforts were thwarted through the efforts of the permanent representations of Armenia in the EU, and highlight the self-determination right of the people of Artsakh, as well as non-use of force in the final text of the resolution.