Marriott Yerevan Announces July Specials

Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan announced that Meeting Point Outdoor Café will have a special menu for June 14 and 15, featuring Steak Tartare with a glass of wine for 8000 drams. The cafe will feature special summer cocktails (Alcoholic and non-alcoholic).
Also our Scoop will offer special hot and cold sandwiches from July 18 to 30.
Hot dogs, ham & cheese sandwich, roast beef sandwich, chicken sandwich and potato chips all for 800 drams.
The hotel’s Cristal Bar we will have a special brandy promotion, where guests can taste different Armenian brandy in one combination.
Good news is that hotel pool and gym membership is now offered at a 20 percent discount, for more details you can contact the marketing department.
