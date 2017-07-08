War-Damaged Armenian Cafe Reopens in Aleppo

ALEPPO, Syria—The Aleppo Armenian Society’s open-air cafe has reopened in Midan, Aleppo’s main Armenian district after being shuttered for four years after violence reached the city in 2012, Agence France Presse reported.

It reopened in June, six months after the government recaptured all of the city.

Relaxed laughter and giggling children have replaced the boom of explosions in the restaurant, nestled between the Armenian Society and the St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic church.

The cafe opened in 2007, and quickly became a favored haunt for residents of Midan because of its family atmosphere and leafy terrace, where plastic chairs and tables are illuminated by hanging lanterns.