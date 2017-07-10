Henrikh Mkhitaryan Arrives in Los Angeles with Manchester United

Two matches scheduled in California

LOS ANGELES—International soccer sensation Henrikh Mkhitaryan and his Manchester United team arrived at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday evening. The team is in town to compete in two soccer matches in California in the coming weeks.

The team began practicing at UCLA’s Drake Stadium Monday, warming up for its first match against the Los Angeles Galaxy, which will take place Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m. at the StubHub Stadium in Carson, Calif.

The team will then travel north to Santa Clara where it will compete with Spain’s Real Madrid at a match scheduled for July 23 at 2 p.m. at the Levis Stadium.