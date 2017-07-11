Code-Teaching App, Developed by Armenians, Wins Grand Prize in Facebook’s Competition

MENLO PARK, Calif.—Facebook announced that SoloLearn, a code-teaching application developed by Armenians, has won this year’s Grand Prize in its competition recognizing the most successful apps from its global FbStart program, reported Tech Crunch.

SoloLearn is an app for iOS and Android operating systems and is designed to teach coding to people. SoloLearn’s CEO and co-founder Davit Kocharyan came uo with the idea in Armenia, where the company’s team is based, to teach coding to the local population.

“The app’s idea is to educate members through game mechanics, peer-to-peer sharing, and user-generated content. SoloLearn community members compete in head-to-head challenges and unlock hidden lessons. It offers 12 free courses, including JavaScript, Swift, Python, C++, and HTML/CSS,” reported Tech Crunch.

SoloLearn’s CEO and Co-founder, Yeva Hyusyan, told Tech Crunch that the app had hit two major milestones—turning into the“friendliest” community of peer learners and generating lot of user content.

“You get an answer from your peers in our Q&A forum within minutes; we have over half a million public codes on SoloLearn today that are used as a great peer-to-peer learning tool; tens of thousands interactive peer-to-peer challenges are completed daily,” she told Tech Crunch.

According to numbers listed on the app SoloLearn has more than 17 million learners, with 1.5 million quizzes completed daily. Tech Crunch reported that three codes are compiled every second and more than 1,000 answers are generated every day by users.

Forty precent of SoloLearn’s users are based in India, 25 percent in the United States and the remainder are spread across Europe.

The FbStart program provides developers the chance to win to $100,000 in prizes to help in the business. Some 900 submissions were made this year from 87 countries.