The Baku Connection to Trump Jr.’s Meeting with Russian

BY ARA KHACHATOURIAN

Donald Trump Jr.’s meetings with a Russian lawyer with reported ties to the Kremlin during the 2016 presidential campaign has become the most recent headline-grabbing revelation since The New York Times reported on it Saturday.

On Tuesday, through a tweet, Trump Jr. posted, what he said was the all of his email communications on the matter, revealing a surprising Baku connection in the person of none other than Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s former son-in-law Emin Agalarov and his billionaire father, Aras, a Russian-Azerbaijani real estate tycoon.

In June 2016, President Trump’s eldest son met with the Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, at the behest of a music publicist and promoter Rob Goldstone, who informed Trump Jr. that she might have damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

In an initial email to Trump Jr. with the subject line, “Russia – Clinton – private and confidential,l” Goldstone tells the president’s son that he was contacted by Emin Agalarov, on behalf of his father, Aras, who helped bring President Trump’s Miss Universe Pageant to Moscow in 2013.

“Emin just called and asked me to contact you with something very interesting,” Goldstone wrote Trump Jr. on June 3, 2016. “The Crown prosecutor of Russia met with father Aras this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father. This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump — helped along by Aras and Emin.”

The president’s son responded 17 minutes later, asking to set up a meeting and suggesting that the information would be useful for publication later in the summer.

“Thanks Rob I appreciate that,” wrote the president’s eldest son. “I am on the road at the moment but perhaps I just speak to Emin first. Seems we have some time and if it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer,” Trump Jr. told Goldstone in his response to the email.

Emin Agalarov, who is a pop star in Russia and goes by the stage name, Emin, was born in Russia.

During the 2012 Miss Universe Pageant, Donald Trump announced that the beauty contest would take place the following year in Moscow and will be hosted by Aras Agalarov. In January 2012 Emin and his father, Aras, met with Donald Trump in Las Vegas. That November, after being awarded the Russian Order of Honor by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the eldest Agalarov hosted the Miss Universe Pageant at his Crocus City Hall, the largest shopping center in Moscow.

Emin Agalarov was married to Aliyev’s daughter, Leyla Aliyeva. The have twin sons born in 2008 and divorced in 2015.