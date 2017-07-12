Assembly Committee Approves Freeway Signs for Pasadena Genocide Memorial

SACRAMENTO—On Monday, Senator Anthony Portantino’s legislation, SCR 25, which will install a sign at the Fair Oaks Avenue exit off Interstate 210 in Pasadena to direct the public to the Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial, passed the Assembly Transportation Committee with unanimous support.

“I am so excited to see this piece of legislation moving through the legislature with such overwhelming and bipartisan support. Installing a freeway sign will help direct visitors to the memorial, raise awareness about the Armenian Genocide and serve as a reminder that educating the public about crimes against humanity is an ongoing process and requires our continuous attention. I look forward to seeing SCR 25 progress and these signs installed,” commented Portantino.

The Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial was unveiled in April 2015 in the northeast corner of Memorial Park in Pasadena to honor the martyrs of the Armenian Genocide. It was constructed by the nonprofit Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial Committee with unanimous support from the Pasadena City Council. Senator Portantino served on the board of the nonprofit prior to joining the State Senate. He was the only non-Armenian to have served on the Board.

SCR 25 is now headed to Assembly Appropriations Committee, after which it will move to the Assembly floor for a final vote.

Sen. Portantino represents nearly 930,000 people in the 25th Senate District, which includes Altadena, Atwater Village, Bradbury, Burbank, Claremont, Duarte, Glendale, Glendora, La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta, La Verne, Lake View Terrace, Los Feliz, Monrovia, Montrose, Pasadena, San Dimas, San Marino, Shadow Hills, Sierra Madre, South Pasadena, Sunland-Tujunga, and Upland.