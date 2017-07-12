Archbishop Derderian Delivers Opening Prayer in House of Representatives

Rep. Adam Schiff, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Archbishop Derderian and House Chaplain, Reverend Patrick J. Conroy in the Speaker’s Ceremonial Office Rep. Adam Schiff sits with Archbishop Derderian and the House Chaplain, Reverend Patrick J. Conroy in the Speaker’s Ceremonial Office before delivering the opening prayer Rep. Adam Schiff and Archbishop Derderian with ANCA Leo Sarkisian interns

The Western Primate was Invited by Rep. Schiff to Deliver Prayer Opening House Session

WASHINGTON—Western Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian delivered the opening prayer in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) invited Archbishop Derderian to deliver the prayer, welcomed him outside the House floor before opening session, and delivered remarks honoring the Archbishop at the conclusion of his prayer.

“It was an honor to welcome Archbishop Derderian to our nation’s capital to deliver today’s opening prayer,” Schiff said. “I am so pleased that the House of Representatives was able to hear the inspiring words of such a distinguished and respected spiritual leader from our community. Archbishop Derderian has had a tremendous impact on people of all faiths and played a vital role in the religious and civic life of millions.”

Members of Congress are allowed to request a guest chaplain deliver the opening prayer which opens each session of the House of Representatives. Last year, Rep. Schiff invited both the Western Diocese and Western Prelacy to deliver the opening prayer, and he looks forward to scheduling a date as soon as possible for Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian to deliver his opening prayer.