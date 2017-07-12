Montebello Community to Host ‘Women of 1915’ Screening

MONTEBELLO, Calif.—Armenoid Productions announced the Montebello Premiere of the multi-award winning documentary film, Women of 1915. The red carpet event is sponsored by the Armenian Nation Committee of America- San Gabriel Valley Chapter in collaboration with Armenian Relief Society – Western USA, Ani & Nairy Chapters. The event is scheduled at the Montebello Armenian Center, on Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m.

A limited number of seats to the Montebello premiere of Women of 1915 are available and may be purchased online or by calling 818-939-9282.

With much anticipation, four-time regional Emmy award winning filmmaker Bared Maronian’s documentary film, Women of 1915, is the first documentary ever to unveil the role of the Armenian women of the era who lived through the horrors of the first Genocide of the 20th century. The documentary also highlights the integral role of heroic American and European humanitarian women advocates who flocked into the killing fields of the Armenian Genocide and saved tens of thousands of lives, empowering the Armenian women as pillars of war-torn, post-Genocide societies.

“We’ve shown the film literally around the world: All the way from Australia to France, the U.K., many Canadian and American cities, where we have received rave reviews in local main stream publications. Soon we will be screening the film in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. I’m thrilled that on July 27, we are bringing this important film to the Montebello community and very grateful to the local ARS and ANCA for sponsoring this event.” said Maronian.

Women of 1915 is the winner of the 2016 Golden Pom Award and 2016 Best Documentary Award at the Pomegranate Film Festival of Toronto, Canada and the 2016 Armin T. Wegener Humanitarian Award Winner at the ARPA Film Festival of Hollywood, California.

“I’m very thankful to the Montebello community for this opportunity. It will be a beautiful event: elegant red carpet reception, screening of the film on a giant, state of the art projection system, followed by a Q & A with the filmmaker” said event organizing committee chair, Nayiri Attarian.

“it’s true that Women of 1915 deals with an Armenian story, but in reality it is an American story, a European story, a human story and that’s why a good portion of our audience has been non-Armenian. So please, invite your friends and neighbors to see Women of 1915 with you. After all, it was their grandmothers who saved Armenian lives”, concluded Maronian.

The event will take place at the Montebello Armenian Center: 410 Washington Blvd., Montebello, CA 90640. Doors open at 6:30pm, red carpet reception starts at 7 p.m., movie starts at 8 p.m. followed by a Q&A session. For more information on the Women of 1915 Montebello Premiere, contact 818-939-9282 or info@armenoidteam.com