Maral Aroyan-Boyadjian Appointed Principal of Sahag-Mesrob School

PASADENA—The Sahag-Mesrob Armenian Christian School’s Board of Directors has appointed Maral Aroyan-Boyadjian as the school’s principal.

Being the daughter of the school’s first principal, Boyadjian’s passion for education began at a young age. As a proud SMACS alumna, she worked at SMACS as a teacher’s aide for four years. Upon receiving her Masters Degree in education and teaching credentials she served as the school’s first grade teacher for fourteen years.

In addition to gaining the support and trust of the students and families she encountered, Boyadjian was an active member of the school’s accreditation team. She also helped students grasp the majesty of their Creator as the school’s chaplain.

During the 2016-17 she was Kristen S. Sarian’s Pre-school and Kindergarten director. During the past academic Boyadjian organized various pre-school programs, encouraged her staff, connected with pre-school families, interacted with our future leaders, and joyfully taught the four year old classes.

At her church Boyadjian has successfully coordinated various VBS programs, Christmas events, Sunday School camps and children’s activities.

“We are certain that her love and faith towards Sahag-Mesrob Armenian Christian School, her enthusiasm for education, passion for leadership, and trust in God, will spread to our student body as it uplifts our precious students and families,” said the school board.