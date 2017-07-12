European Legislator Calls on Baku to Accept Border Investigative Mechanism

STRASBOURG, France—European Parliament member Charles Tannock of the United Kingdom called on Azerbaijan to agree on installation of border investigation mechanisms, a provision of an agreement reached in Vienna last year by the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, reported European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy on Wednesday.

He said the recent tensions along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border, also referred to as the Line of Contact, are deeply concerning. Tannock also expressed deep regret over the death of civilians in Azerbaijan.

“Reports that Azerbaijani military equipment was positioned in civilian areas for the purposes of human shielding are of grave concern and such actions would constitute a contravention of the Geneva Convention. A full investigation into this incident is clearly necessary and a return to the Minsk Process as a means of deescalating the current tension along the line of control is clearly in order”, he said.

Tannock stressed that Armenia has agreed to the installation of the OSCE independent investigative mechanism. “I call on Azerbaijan to do the same,” Tannock said.