Georges Képénékian Elected Mayor of Lyon, France

LYON, France—French Armenian Georges Képénékian was elected the mayor of France’s third largest city replacing Gerard Collomb, who nominated him and is vacating his post because he was appointed to serve as France’s interior minister.

Born on Aug. 9, 1949, Képénékian is a surgeon-urologist and has served as the Director of Strategic Development at the Saint-Joseph Saint-Luc Hospital Center of Lyon since 2005. He has served as First Deputy Mayor of Lyon since 2014, and adviser for culture, major events, and citizens’ rights since 2008.

Képénékian is an active member of the French-Armenian community and serves on the board of the Bullukian Foundation in Lyon.