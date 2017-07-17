Armenia’s Defense Minister Visits Military Posts in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT—Armenia’s Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan traveled to Artaskh where after meeting with Artsakh President Bako Sahakian, he toured several military posts and had discussions with the soldiers on the frontlines.

Accompanied by the Defense Minister and high-ranking military officials of Artsakh, Sargsyan visited the military posts located in the north-east of Artsakh-Azerbaijani border and became acquainted with the situation on the border and the living conditions of soldiers.

A consultation was held at the military unit during which issues related to implementation of the military service and mutual partnership of the armed forces were discussed.

On the same day Vigen Sargsyan also visited the Stepanakert hospital. The Minister was interested in the health condition of soldiers receiving treatment at the hospital.

Sargsyan called his meeting with Sahakian productive and useful, saying that the two had discussed several agreements and future steps.