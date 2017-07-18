Misha to Represent Armenia at Junior Eurovision 2017

YEREVAN (ArmRadio)—The Public Television Company of Armenia (AMPTV) officially confirmed that Misha (Michael Grigoryan) will represent Armenia at the 2017 Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Tbilisi, Georgia. Misha was selected internally by the creative team of AMPTV. His song for 2017 will premiere in the fall.

Misha is nine years old and started his musical career five years ago when he was four when he met his future producer, founder and director of the famous music group Voices of Artsakh, Lira Kocharyan. Since then, Misha has been an active member of the group and has participated in numerous international music competitions, returning home with prestigious prizes.

Misha enjoys listening to music, reading and watching cartoons. He loves playing the violin, the piano and the drums. He dreams of performing with Robertino Loretti, Stevie Wonder and Bruno Mars. Misha has already covered songs by Michael Jackson, Sting and James Brown as well as Lonely Day by System of a Down. Misha’s cover version was praised by the group’s lead vocalist Serj Tankian and was shared via his social media pages.

In 2015 Misha presented his first music video Poqrik Karabakhtsi – a song about love and peace, which quickly grabbed people’s attention and is still loved among Armenians.

Last year, Misha represented Armenia at the New Wave Junior competition where he ended up as the runner up with his song Poqrik Karabakhtsi. In his acceptance speech he invited everyone to Armenia, to explore its culture and traditions.

In May 2017 Misha appeared at the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity ceremony’s live broadcast, were he, together with other Armenian stars, sang Ari im sokhak (a famous Armenian lullaby).

In November 2017 Misha will represent Armenia at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2017 in Tbilisi, Georgia.