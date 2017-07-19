ARF Pledges Reforms, Just and Transparent Government

YEREVAN—The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Supreme Council of Armenia issued a statement on Wednesday detailing the party’s goals and pledges on how to advance reforms and create a more prosperous Armenia as a member of the governing coalition.

The announcement emanated from a joint session between the ARF Bureau, Supreme Council, members of the party’s parliamentary faction, its local bodies and ministers currently serving in the government. This extraordinary meeting carefully discussed the challenges facing the Armenian nation and examined the socio-political realities in Armenia and the strategic priorities that will advance the homeland.

“Armenia has entered a qualitatively new stage of development,” the statement said, adding that the country continues to face foreign political challenges that force it to make a transition to a progressive development policy,” said the statement.

“The issue of the security of both Armenia and Artsakh continues to be the main focal point of the agenda,” added the ARF.

“Examining the results of the work done, the joint session of the ARFD Bureau and the Supreme Body states that the ARF’s involvement in the coalition with the Republican Party plays a central role in the process of implementing systematic and deep changes in Armenia,” the statement explained as an assessment of its role in the coalition government.

Read the complete ARF Supreme Council of Armenia statement.

Following the joint ARF leadership session and ahead of the publication of the statement, ARF Bureau Chairman Hrant Markarian told Yerkir Media that joining the government “is not a self-fulfilling act. We accepted to take part in the coalition as a means to enact radical changes in the country.”

ARF Supreme Council of Armenia chairman and member of the party’s parliamentary bloc Aghvan Vartanyan told Azatutyun.am on Tuesday that the party will hold discussions with President Serzh Sarkisian to discuss the ARF’s activities and priorities for the government.

“In my view, the challenges facing the country have two main components,” he told RFE/RL’s Armenian service (Azatutyun.am). “One of them is security, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the like, while the other the economy … I think that there is enough room here for every person willing to serve the country.”