ANCA Glendale Welcomes 2017 Summer Interns

GLENDALE—On Monday, July 10 the Armenian National Committee of America – Glendale Chapter relaunched its quarterly internship program with six young recruits for the 2017 Summer Internship. Local students, Manushak Agazarian, Cynthia Avedian, John Bandek, Lilit Bazikian, Tatevik Mkrtchyan and Collett Simonian have been chosen to participate in the selective internship program.

Manushak Agazaryan is a senior attending Burbank High School. A leader amongst her peers, she serves as president of the Armenian Club and plays for her school’s basketball team. Manushak has also participated in the ANCA Western Region Hye Votes Internship program, where she gained valuable knowledge about the CA electoral system while working to educate the Armenian community and increase voter turnout. By being apart of the ANCA Glendale Summer Internship Program, she hopes to gain insight on the Armenian Diaspora’s position in the political world and better understand the role ANCA Glendale plays in bettering the conditions of the Armenian Community in Glendale.

Cynthia Avedian is a recent graduate of Herbert Hoover High School and will be attending Glendale Community College this Fall. She plans to major in Chemistry and transfer from GCC to the University of California. During her high school career Cynthia was involved in various student organizations such as: Distinguished Scholars Academy, National Honors Society, California Scholarship Federation Club, Armenian Club, Spanish Club, and Science Technology Engineering Mathematics Club. Cynthia is an active volunteer, she has volunteered at numerous school events, 5k races and at the YMCA Aquatics as a certified swim instructor. Through the ANCA Glendale Internship program she aspires to learn more about politics and the functions of city government, while developing her communication and public speaking skills.

John Bandek will be attending Glendale Community College this fall. He hopes to attain a degree in either politics or the sciences. He spends his time volunteering in his school and community. He is a scout leader in Homenetmen “Shant” Chapter and a member of the AYF’s Glendale “Roupen” Chapter. He also volunteers in Glendale Adventist Medical Center’s Human Resource Department and serves as a supervisor to the summer high school internship program. John has also volunteered at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital’s Emergency Room and Laboratory. Through this internship program, John hopes to learn more about the ANCA Glendale Chapter and gain a first hand experience in local politics, while serving the Armenian Community.

Lilit Bazikyan is studying mathematics at Glendale Community College and will transfer to a four year university in the upcoming year. She hopes to continue her education and attain a master’s degree in economics, in order to pursue a career as an economist. She will use the knowledge and skills acquired in both school and work to have a positive influence in economic policy and development. As the elected Vice President of Organizations of the Associated Students at GCC, Lilit has coordinated all of the student clubs on campus while serving as the representative of the students in the shared governance system of GCC. In addition, her Armenian identity has influenced her involvement in various Armenian organizations such as, the Hidden Road Initiative and Repat Armenia. She hopes to educate, motivate and activate the Armenian community of Glendale and further develop her leadership skills during her internship at ANCA Glendale.

Tatevik Mkrtchyan was born and raised in Armenia, where she graduated N 46 high school in Yerevan concentrating in humanitarian studies. She studied law at the French University in Armenia and is currently a junior at California State University, Northridge majoring in political science. She participated in the Armenian Republican Model UN Conference, and served as an intern at Legal Advisory Department of Constitutional Court of the Republic of Armenia, as well as ELL Partnership Law firm. Tatevik has volunteered for Armenian Red Cross society (Youth Department) and was involved in Smiley club program. In conjunction with obtaining experience in a relevant field and in-depth understanding of different aspects of governmental affairs, through this internship she hopes to contribute to the Armenian American community in Glendale.

Collett Simonian will be entering her senior year at Crescenta Valley High School this fall and hopes to pursue a major in business. Within her academic community, she is a member of the National Honor Society and the senior class representative of the CA Scholarship Federation. This upcoming year, she will serve as the president of the Armenian Club, with this position she plans to initiate a project that will send school supplies to underprivileged students in Armenia. She is a member of the AYF La Crescenta “Garegin Nejdeh” Chapter and has volunteered on Ardy Kassakhian’s campaigns. Through this internship, Collett hopes to expand her knowledge of local government, further her skills in communication and public speaking, as well as make a positive impact on the Armenian American community in Glendale.

Each week throughout the seven week program, interns will participate in workshops led by local public officials, community leaders and specialists. The workshops will serve to teach and familiarize interns with the different functions of Glendale City Government, and introduce them to grassroots advocacy, community organizing, nonprofit management and communications through social and traditional forms of media, as well as project development and execution. Additionally, interns will spearhead their own projects based on their interests while gaining valuable professional and leadership skills.

“The ANCA Glendale Board and I wanted to relaunch the internship program because it serves to educate and motivate young minds to become active members of our community. This summer’s interns come from different backgrounds, but what unites them all is their passion for serving the Armenian Community. Having already completed their first week of service, the interns have proven their dedication and enthusiasm. I am excited to work with such driven and creative young people,” stated ANCA Glendale Community Outreach Director, Margarita Baghdasaryan.

The ANCA-Glendale advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.