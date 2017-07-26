Requiem Services and Event In Memory of Lisbon 5

LA CRESCENTA—July 27 marks the 34th anniversary of the martyrdom of the Lisbon 5, commemorating the five young men, Simon Yahniyan, Vatche Daghlian, Sarkis Abrahamian, Ara Kerjelian, and Setrak Ajemian, who in the example of our heroic fedayees gave their lives in the name of justice for the Armenian Genocide, with the awareness that “Conscious death is immortality, and in doing so, reminded the world that the Armenian people will never cease seeking justice.

The heroic actions of the Lisbon 5 opened a new path in our quest for justice, reverberating years later during the liberation of Artsakh, its impact still alive in the hearts and minds of the Armenian people and the youth in particular.

By the directive of Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, on Sunday, July 30, all Prelacy churches once again will pay tribute to the Lisbon 5 heroes and honor their memory through requiem prayers in all Prelacy Churches. The Prelate will preside over the service at Holy Martyrs Church in Encino, and his message on this occasion will be read in all Churches.

The public is invited to join us in honoring the legacy of the Lisbon 5 and praying for the repose of their souls.

A commemorative event hosted by the Armenian Youth Federation will take place on Sunday, July 30 at the Mariam and Kirkor Karamanougian Youth Center in Glendale, immediately following the requiem service at St. Mary’s Armenian Church. The community is encouraged to attend.