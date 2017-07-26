Prelate Attends Mayor Garcetti’s Meeting to Tackle Homelessness

LOS ANGELES—On Thursday, July 20, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Bishop David O’Connell, and the Mayor’s Interfaith Collective hosted a meeting of faith leaders followed by a press conference to launch and promote the Days of Compassion initiative, a partnership between the City and more than 100 religious leaders aimed at eradicating homelessness by building permanent supportive housing throughout Los Angeles.
Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian participated and expressed the Prelacy’s solidarity to tackling this critical issue.
