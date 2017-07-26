Sign Up to Advocate for Artsakh on Aug. 2 Via ANCA’s ‘Thunderclap’

Innovative Campaign Invites Supporters to Donate their Social Reach to Artsakh’s Future

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America launched a ‘Thunderclap’ campaign Tuesday, leveraging this innovative platform to ask its online supporters to make a one-time donation of their social media reach for Artsakh’s safety, security, and rehabilitation.

The campaign has three life-saving targets:

1. Better rehabilitation services for those most in need,

2. a long-overdue end to mine-related injuries, and

3. an accountability-based approach to checking Azerbaijan’s escalating aggression.

“Connecting today with our Artsakh Thunderclap, a new crowdspeaking platform that leverages your social reach for Artsakh, transforms your time online into a global asset for Artsakh’s freedom and future,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “You can help avert an Artsakh humanitarian crisis by advocating for health and safety for the kids and families of this brave land.”

With a few clicks on the ANCA Thunderclap page, users allow an automated post to be made on their Facebook, Twitter, and/or Tumblr accounts on August 2nd at 12:00 noon EST. By sharing the pre-written post, each participant spreads the message to their unique group of friends and followers, making the pro-Artsakh message go viral.

Then, on August 2nd, Artsakh supporters will be guided to the ANCA’s “Quick Connect” page, directly connecting participants to the Washington, D.C. office of their elected representatives in Congress, where they can speak to a staff member or leave a voicemail. All Quick Connect participants will have a one-time email sent on their behalf to their Senators and Representatives.

The ANCA’s Thunderclap campaign was designed by the 2017 ANCA Leo Sarkisian and Hovig Apo Saghdejian intern team, which prepared a special video sharing the pro-Artsakh message and encouraging supporters to join the movement.

“We are committed to exploring new and innovative ways to harness our social reach to help avert a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, protecting the families and the future of this brave Republic,” explained Marie Papazian, Taleen Simonian, and Mari Tikoyan, who led the effort.

The three pillars of the campaign were carefully selected based on the needs of the community:

Safety: Demining Artsakh allows its residents – especially kids – to live free from dangerous explosions. Security: Securing Artsakh’s borders is crucial in protecting its citizens and promoting a peaceful resolution that will help keep the region safe and free. Rehabilitation: Providing desperately needed rehabilitation services, through U.S. funding for the Lady Cox Rehabilitation Center, will restore health and hope for those suffering with disabilities.

The Thunderclap has been used by government agencies, including the White House, and a broad range of policy and rights organizations to bring awareness to a variety of social issues.