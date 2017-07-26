Israel, Armenia Sign MoU on Abolishing Double Taxation

YEREVAN—Israel wants to develop friendly relations with Armenia, according to that country’s Regional Cooperation Minister, Tsakhi Hanegbi, who told Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian on Wednesday as he kicked off an official visit to Armenia.

He said that the purpose of his visit was to advance those ties. The two signed a memorandum of understanding abolishing visas for holders of diplomatic passports, as well as one that abolishes double taxation between the two states.

Discussions, spearheaded by the Armenian National Committee of America are underway with Trump administration officials to abolish double taxation between US and Armenia.

The two ministers discussed regional and international issues as well as ways for improving trade and economic relations and increase tourist flows between Armenia and Israel. Recently regular flights between Yerevan and Tel-Aviv were launched.

Prospects for expanding mutually advantageous relations in culture, science and education were also discussed, to which end a cooperation plan in those areas was signed by Hanegbi and Armenia’s Culture Minister Armen Amiryan.

The Israeli minister also met with Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, who said that Armenia was interested in developing economic cooperation with Israel, citing the Yerevan-Tel-Aviv flights as positive step.

While exchanging ideas about intensifying economic and bustiness relations between the countries, Karapetyan stressed the importance of professional exchange and advancement of investment programs in IT, agriculture, public administration, digitization, health care and science sectors.