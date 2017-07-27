ANC of Canada Action Alert Urging Ottawa to Stop Arms Sales to Baku

OTTAWA—The Armenian National Committee of Canada has launched an online action alert calling on the Canadian government to immediately halt the export of Canadian manufactured weapons to Azerbaijan.

The ANCC urges members and grassroots activist to take immediate action and demand the cancellation of this highly controversial arms deal. The action alert is live on the AYF Canada website and could be accessed via the following link:

Recently, the ANCC learned that the Canadian government had granted an export permit for the transfer of highly sophisticated military equipment from the Toronto-based INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing over to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In a letter addressed to Canada’s Minister of International Trade, François-Philippe Champagne on July 24, ANCC President, Shahen Mirakian said “Such transfers of dangerous weaponry to a rogue states such as Azerbaijan violate the very basic norms of Canada’s arms exports regulations and pose a significant danger to domestic and regional stability”

“As has been demonstrated repeatedly thus far, the Azeri regime is adamant on using such equipment not only to perpetuate regional instability by threatening the peace and security of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), but also to crack down on dissent at home.” added Mirakian.

As a matter of fact, in April of last year, Azerbaijan, armed with then-newly acquired lethal weaponry, initiated the Four-Day War which was the deadliest clash between Armenian and Azeri forces since the 1994 ceasefire, and has been culpable of countless ceasefire violations up to that point and ever since.

By allowing this export of military goods to Azerbaijan, Canada is contributing to the hostilities among Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh. Such decisions are contrary to Canada’s commitment and full support of the OSCE Minsk Group negotiation process and for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

“In observance of Canada’s stated priorities and regulations regarding arms exports, namely preserving regional peace and stability, and protecting human rights, we urge the government to not allow the interests and motives of hostile nations trump our shared values of justice and democracy.” concluded Mirakian.

As responsible Canadians and concerned members of the Armenian-Canadian community, the ANCC urges all members and activists to take one minute and send a pre-written email to the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Minister of International Trade and demand the reversal of this highly controversial and unacceptable decision.

The ANCC is the largest and the most influential Canadian-Armenian grassroots human rights organization. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout Canada and affiliated organizations around the world, the ANCC actively advances the concerns of the Canadian-Armenian community on a broad range of issues and works to eliminate abuses of human rights throughout Canada and the world.